AI Meeting Recaps Pose New Discovery And Privilege Risks

By William Wright ( September 30, 2026, 3:06 PM EDT) -- The New York City Bar Association's Committee on Professional Ethics issued Formal Opinion 2026-2 on Aug. 5, extending its earlier guidance on artificial intelligence meeting assistants beyond attorney-client conversations to cover conversations with witnesses, co-counsel, prospective clients, opposing counsel and other third parties....
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