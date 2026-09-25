AbbVie Says Botox Exempt From Medicare Price Negotiations
By Jared Foretek ( September 25, 2026, 7:30 PM EDT) -- AbbVie largely backed away from its constitutional challenges to the Inflation Reduction Act's Drug Price Negotiation Program in D.C. federal court Friday, but still insisted that its suite of Botox drugs can't be forced into negotiations with Medicare over price because they feature enough human plasma to fit into a congressional exemption....
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