Binance, Kraken Bid To Decertify Shrunken BSV Class Action

By Sophia Dourou ( September 28, 2026, 5:33 PM BST) -- A group of cryptocurrency exchanges urged the Competition Appeal Tribunal on Monday to toss out a class action by crypto traders, arguing that the greatly reduced value of the once £10 billion ($13.3 billion) claim means that litigation costs outweigh benefits to the class....
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