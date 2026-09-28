O'Melveny Rehires Ex-SEC Oversight Leader In DC
By Jack Rodgers ( September 28, 2026, 3:25 PM EDT) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP has rehired a former partner who specializes in False Claims Act matters and recently spent more than two years with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an associate general counsel for oversight and investigations....
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