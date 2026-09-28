Pa. Justices To Test Ethics Chief's Immunity In Mogul's Suit

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( September 28, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is set to examine when "high public officials" are entitled to immunity from suit, granting an allowance of appeal to one-time Philadelphia mayoral candidate and businessman Jeff Brown against the city's Board of Ethics over alleged damage to his reputation....
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