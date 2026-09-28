Cravath PE Leader Returns To Weil In NY

By Andrea Keckley ( September 28, 2026, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP has announced that Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP's head of private equity is returning to the firm in New York, saying the move "comes at a time of significant investment and growth at the firm."...
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