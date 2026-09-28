Peirce's Exit To Leave SEC With Just 2 Members

By Jessica Corso ( September 28, 2026, 6:20 PM EDT) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission member Hester Peirce plans to leave the agency at the end of this week, leaving the five-member commission in the hands of just two people as the White House has yet to name a replacement for Peirce or to fill open Democratic slots....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.