Insurers Don't Owe Coverage For $11M Quarry Closure Award

By Danielle Ferguson ( September 28, 2026, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Insurers do not owe coverage to the town of East Haven, Connecticut, and former officials for an $11 million settlement over the politically motivated shutdown of a local quarry, a Connecticut federal judge ruled, because the underlying claims fell outside a policy period or are barred by an exclusion. ...
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