Prosecutor's CLE Records Blocked In Death Penalty Case
By Andrea Keckley ( September 29, 2026, 3:06 PM EDT) -- A death row prisoner can't subpoena Continuing Legal Education records for a prosecutor who worked on his case, because a Pennsylvania federal magistrate judge held that the decades-old records — if they still exist — are unlikely to contain evidence supporting the defense's allegations of racism at the district attorney's office....
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