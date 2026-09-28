Calif. To Add 'Chosen' Family To Bereavement Leave Law
By Bonnie Eslinger ( September 28, 2026, 5:33 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday signed a bill to expand an existing law that provides workers with a week of bereavement leave if someone an employee identifies as a family member dies — even if the person is not a blood relative....
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