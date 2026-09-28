IRS Proposes Rules For Tax Payments On Farm Sale's Gain

By Kat Lucero ( September 28, 2026, 12:44 PM EDT) -- The IRS formally proposed regulations governing sellers' interest-free installment tax payments on gains from the sale or exchange of their U.S. farmland to eligible farmers, provided the property was used for farming throughout the 10 years preceding the transaction....
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