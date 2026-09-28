Split 7th Circ. Backs Ill. County's Win In COVID Vax Bias Suit

By Celeste Bott ( September 28, 2026, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit in a split decision Monday affirmed a summary judgment win for Cook County, Illinois, in a former hospital pharmacist's suit alleging she was unlawfully fired after she refused a COVID-19 vaccine, with the majority holding the county proved a religious exemption would've posed undue hardship and one dissenting judge saying the case should go to a jury....
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