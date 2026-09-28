IRS Warns New ETF Strategies Could Be Abusive

By Kat Lucero ( September 28, 2026, 6:09 PM EDT) -- New strategies using exchange-traded funds may be abusing the tax benefits of these legitimate investment vehicles holding various securities, the IRS said Monday, asking for public feedback on future enforcement that can avoid putting long-established tax planning practices at high risk....
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