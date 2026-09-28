6th Circ. To Mull Comcast Ruling In FirstEnergy Investor Suit

By Jessica Corso ( September 28, 2026, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has once again agreed to hear a dispute between FirstEnergy Corp. and a group of investors who accuse the company of hiding its involvement in a $1.3 billion bribery scandal, agreeing on Monday to weigh a grant of class certification for a second time....
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