Mavis Discount Tire Settles Pa. AG's Billing Suit

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( September 28, 2026, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Auto parts retailer Mavis Tire Supply LLC, commonly known as Mavis Discount Tire, has agreed to pay $215,000 to settle claims brought by the Pennsylvania attorney general's office saying the company billed customers for unnecessary work on their vehicles, the office announced Monday....
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