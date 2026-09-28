Creamery Blocked From Cutting Off Workers' Healthcare

By Emily Brill ( September 28, 2026, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A billion-dollar dairy cooperative that is trying to shutter a century-old creamery in Vermont cannot revoke the staff's health insurance until it resolves a dispute with a Teamsters local over whether the shutdown is lawful, a state federal judge ruled Monday, partially granting the union's request for an injunction....
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