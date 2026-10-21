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Expert Analysis

Opening Up Fraud Talks With Customers After SAR Guidance

By Liz Aloi, Deborah Connor and Marc-Alain Galeazzi ( October 21, 2026, 5:41 PM EDT) -- For years, many financial institutions treated silence as the safest response when a customer asked why an account had been restricted or closed, a transaction delayed or a deposit rejected. Bank Secrecy Act confidentiality rules governing suspicious activity reports are strict, and the consequences of revealing a filing are serious....

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