Fired Teacher Says AI Tainted Review And Arbitration

By Julie Manganis ( September 29, 2026, 2:58 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts kindergarten teacher is suing to redo arbitration over her firing, saying the arbitrator who affirmed the school's decision used artificial intelligence to vet her claims that the principal relied on AI to prepare her final, negative performance evaluation....
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