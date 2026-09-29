Del. Chancery Freezes 32.1M Talkdesk Shares In Viking Fight
By Jarek Rutz ( September 29, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday temporarily barred Talkdesk Inc. from disposing of roughly 32.1 million shares it received through a disputed foreclosure involving founder and CEO Tiago Paiva, while ordering expedited proceedings on a claim from investors of Viking Global that the deal violated their contractual consent rights....
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