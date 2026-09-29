Late Notice Can't Void Rent Control Exemption, Judge Rules

By Carla Baranauckas ( September 29, 2026, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has sided with the owners of two apartment towers on Jersey City's waterfront, ruling that the buildings qualify for an exemption from rent control under state law despite the city's contention that the owners failed to meet a notice requirement....
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