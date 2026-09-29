Dog Rescuers Say Wis. Law Justified Breaking Into Farm

By Parker Quinlan ( September 29, 2026, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A high-profile animal rights lawyer and a fellow activist, charged with breaking into a Wisconsin dog breeding facility to remove 22 beagles they say were abused, have argued they should be allowed to tell jurors at their potential trial that their actions were allowed under state law as a "response to an emergency."...
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