CFTC Sends Event-Contracts Swaps Proposal To White House
By Aislinn Keely ( September 29, 2026, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has submitted two rule proposals to the White House that appear to explicitly establish event contracts as swaps while excluding "casino-style gambling products," updates that could affirm the agency's view that prediction markets are under its "exclusive jurisdiction" and beyond the reach of states....
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