Insurers Must Cover $65M Crash Verdict, Towing Co. Says
By Hope Patti ( September 29, 2026, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A towing company told a Colorado state court that a construction equipment company's insurers must cover a $65 million excess verdict entered against it in a wrongful death action over a crash in which an excavator it was towing struck a highway overpass and sent concrete through a woman's windshield....
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