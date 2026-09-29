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Insurers Must Cover $65M Crash Verdict, Towing Co. Says

By Hope Patti ( September 29, 2026, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A towing company told a Colorado state court that a construction equipment company's insurers must cover a $65 million excess verdict entered against it in a wrongful death action over a crash in which an excavator it was towing struck a highway overpass and sent concrete through a woman's windshield....

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