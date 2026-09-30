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Baby Food Co. Will Keep Posting Test Results, Texas AG Says

By Jonathan Capriel ( September 30, 2026, 10:39 PM EDT) -- Baby food company Plum Organics has committed to continuing to publish heavy metal test results for its infant food products, according to a deal it signed with the Texas attorney general's office to end a state investigation....

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