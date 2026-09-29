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Botched Application Costs Zipper Co. $20M Tax Break

By David Aaro ( September 29, 2026, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appeals court on Tuesday rejected a zipper maker's efforts to upend a county tax board's decision awarding it a roughly $40 million tax exemption instead of the $60 million it sought, saying the failure to attach a signed oath disclaiming fraud wasn't a trivial mistake....

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