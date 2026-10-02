Century Surety Escapes Vape Battery Injury Coverage Suit
By Emily Field ( October 2, 2026, 3:36 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge said Century Surety Co. has no duty to indemnify or defend a smoke shop being sued by a customer burned by a vape pen battery that caught fire in his pocket because the incident didn't take place at one of the retailer's locations....
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