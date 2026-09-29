Ministry Stance In Anti-LGBTQ+ Hiring Suit Confuses 9th Circ.
By Rachel Riley ( September 29, 2026, 10:37 PM EDT) -- An en banc Ninth Circuit struggled Tuesday to understand a Washington-based Christian ministry's legal stance as it sought to preserve its ability to reject job applicants who are gay, with several judges suggesting it was immune from enforcement action since the state recognized the jobs as ministerial and therefore constitutionally exempt from anti-discrimination laws....
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