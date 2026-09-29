DTE Energy Settles Mich. Off-The-Clock Wage Claims
By Melanie Dorsey ( September 29, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A settlement resolving claims that DTE Energy Corporate Services LLC failed to properly pay employees for time spent starting and shutting down computer programs before and after their shifts was approved by a Michigan federal judge Tuesday....
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