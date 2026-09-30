Defamation Litigation Roundup: Candace Owens, Firm DQ

By Theresa Schliep ( September 30, 2026, 10:34 PM EDT) -- In this month's review of defamation fights, Law360 highlights a new suit over right-wing media personality Candace Owens and her conspiracy theories about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, as well as Quinn Emanuel's disqualification from a suit against a former client....
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