'Bikini Barista' Owner Asks Judge To Trim $1.8M Award

By Benjamin Morse ( September 30, 2026, 12:58 PM EDT) -- The owner of Beehive Espresso, which operates Seattle-area kiosks known as bikini barista coffee stands, asked a state judge to rethink a $1.86 million judgment for baristas, arguing that the court imposed uniform assumptions about unpaid work and employee cash contributions without showing those figures reliably applied across the class....
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