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Expert Analysis

HSR Compliance Lessons Abound In Proposed $250M Deal

By Rebecca Farrington, Heather Greenfield and Gabriela Baca ( October 2, 2026, 3:44 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 26, via a proposed settlement requiring KKR & Co. Inc. to pay a civil penalty of $250 million, the U.S. Department of Justice sent a powerful reminder that companies making merger filings must strictly adhere to requirements of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act or face significant liability.[1]...

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