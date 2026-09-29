Tax Court Approves Penalties On Captive Without Substance

By Kat Lucero ( September 29, 2026, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Tax Court on Tuesday approved IRS penalties imposed on policyholders of a California company's captive insurance policy that the agency determined to be lacking economic substance, finding they failed to report the transactions in their tax returns for 2015....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.