Insurer Must Cover Part Of Consulting Firm's $7.6M DOJ Deal

By Hope Patti ( September 30, 2026, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A CNA insurer was required to defend a consulting firm against a False Claims Act suit claiming it allowed New Yorkers' personal information to be compromised while operating a pandemic-era rental assistance portal, and must cover a portion of the firm's $7.6 million settlement, a Virginia federal court ruled....
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