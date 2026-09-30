CMA Concerned About Cash Management Co.'s $6.6B Deal
By Irene Madongo ( September 30, 2026, 6:09 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust watchdog said Wednesday that cash management business Brink's Co.'s planned $6.6 billion acquisition of NCR Atleos Corp. could substantially reduce competition in the U.K. market following its initial probe into the merger....
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