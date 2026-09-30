3rd Circ. Probes Payment Recipients In Fund's $100M Tax Row
By Kat Lucero ( September 30, 2026, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel examined dealer-and-customer relations under accounting rules governing their transactions on Wednesday to determine whether the Internal Revenue Service was right to slap a $100 million tax bill against a Cayman Islands hedge fund for payments tied to U.S. portfolio companies....
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