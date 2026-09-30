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Bessent Owes $910K In Taxes As Limited Partner, Wyden Says

By Kat Lucero ( September 30, 2026, 1:31 PM EDT) -- Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent should pay more than $910,000 in payroll taxes as a hedge fund limited partner after the Second Circuit ruled that such partners are subject to the self-employment tax, Senate Finance Committee ranking member Ron Wyden said Wednesday....

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