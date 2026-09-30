Fed. Circ. Spurns Partial ParkerVision Appeal In Patent Suit

By Theresa Schliep ( September 30, 2026, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday found that it couldn't consider ParkerVision's challenge to a lower court's construction of some patent claims in its suit against Qualcomm while others from the same patent remain undecided, saying courts can't enter final judgments in such situations....
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