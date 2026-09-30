Detainees Urge Justices To Deny Prison Co.'s Wage Appeal

By MJ Koo ( September 30, 2026, 3:24 PM EDT) -- Immigrant detainees and Washington state asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a prison operator's bid to review a ruling on minimum wages for detention facility workers, arguing a federal agency changed the underlying rules months before the government urged the court to take the case....
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