23andMe Beats Calif.'s Bankruptcy Sale Privacy Challenge

By Dorothy Atkins ( September 30, 2026, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge on Tuesday denied California's bid to undo the $305 million bankruptcy sale of 23andMe over concerns that the sale sidestepped state consumer data protections, ruling that the state lacks standing to challenge the sale and that the court's "good-faith" findings aren't clearly erroneous. ...
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