Wyo. Asks To Intervene In Suit Over Lease Sales To Oil Cos.

By Rachel Konieczny ( September 30, 2026, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Wyoming urged a Colorado federal judge to allow the state to intervene in environmental nonprofit groups' lawsuit challenging the leasing of public lands in Colorado and Wyoming for oil and gas development, saying it could stand to lose millions of dollars in future revenue....
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