2nd Circ. Says EFAA Bars Arbitration Of Ex-Exec's Entire Suit

By Grace Elletson ( September 30, 2026, 1:43 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit ruled Wednesday that an ex-executive can keep her case in court after asserting sexual harassment claims against a Texas law firm, ruling the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Harassment and Sexual Assault Act shields her whole suit from arbitration — not just her sexual misconduct claims....
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