Independence Blue Cross Will Pay $22.5M To End FCA Case
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( September 30, 2026, 1:49 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania health insurer Independence Blue Cross has agreed to pay $22.5 million to resolve allegations from the federal government that the company violated the False Claims Act by submitting inaccurate and untruthful diagnosis for its Medicare Advantage Plan enrollees, the U.S. attorney's office in Philadelphia said Wednesday....
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