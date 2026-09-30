Sen. Blackburn Sues Smith For Seizing Phone Records
By James Boyle ( September 30, 2026, 3:54 PM EDT) -- U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn alleges in a federal complaint filed Wednesday that Jack Smith illegally subpoenaed her phone records as part of an investigation into alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election....
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