Ex-Verint Directors Sued Over Allegedly Undervalued Sale
By Sydney Price ( September 30, 2026, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A former shareholder of customer service software company Verint Systems Inc. has accused several of the company's former directors of allowing shareholders to approve an undervalued sale of the company to private equity firm Thoma Bravo last year....
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