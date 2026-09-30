3rd Circ. Calls Westlaw AI Fight 'Ordinary Copyright Case'

By Ivan Moreno ( September 30, 2026, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit said the first appellate fight over artificial intelligence training and fair use ultimately came down to an "ordinary copyright case," affirming that Ross Intelligence infringed Thomson Reuters' Westlaw headnotes when it used them to train a competing legal research platform....
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