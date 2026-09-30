DOJ Atty Picked For Judgeship Probed On Fulton County Raid

By Courtney Bublé ( September 30, 2026, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A top U.S. Department of Justice official tapped for a federal judgeship faced questions from Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday about the department's investigation in Fulton County, Georgia, over Trump's allegations of fraud in the 2020 election....
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