Newsom Signs Law Letting California Target Solo Monopolies

By Craig Clough ( September 30, 2026, 9:56 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Wednesday that expands California's Cartwright Act to allow the state to pursue monopoly and monopsony claims against a solo company, instead of requiring multicompany coordinated conduct, saying the bill is "leveling the playing field" for small businesses. ...
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