Upholding Energy Efficiency Rules If DOE Eases Enforcement

By Sean Lev, John Hodges and Jason Neal ( October 6, 2026, 2:34 PM EDT) -- On July 7, the U.S. Department of Energy proposed an amendment to its process rule for adopting energy efficiency standards and test procedures that, if enacted, would likely make it more difficult to set new standards.[1] Meanwhile, bills pending in Congress, if enacted, would restrict DOE standards rulemaking and could result in revocation of standards in certain circumstances.[2]...
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