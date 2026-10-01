Quince Gets Williams Sonoma's False Ad Suit Axed For Now

By Hailey Konnath ( October 1, 2026, 11:27 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge threw out Williams-Sonoma Inc.'s lawsuit accusing online retailer Quince of trying to dupe consumers into believing its goods are the same as Williams Sonoma's products at discounted prices, though the judge gave Williams Sonoma the opportunity to take another stab at its complaint....
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