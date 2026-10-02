South Korea Ordered To Pay Elliott $48M In Samsung Dispute
By Joyce Hanson ( October 2, 2026, 7:32 PM EDT) -- An arbitration tribunal has ordered South Korea to pay U.S. hedge fund Elliott about 66 billion won ($48 million) after the government lost on remand an investor-state dispute settlement case accusing it of interfering in an $8 billion merger between two Samsung affiliates in 2015....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.